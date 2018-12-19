I’ve fulfilled purpose of governance — Ajimobi

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—GOVERNOR Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has said his administration in the last seven years has fulfilled the purpose of governance which he said, was to promote and enhance the socio economic well-being of the people of the state.

Governor Ajimobi said this at the official presentation of Certificates of Occupancy (CofO) to beneficiaries of Home Owners Charter Programme in Ibadan, yesterday.

READ ALSO: 2019: Gana is our recognised presidential candidate,says SDP

He said: “Since 2011 when we came on board as an administration, we have touched every aspect of the social and economic development of the state.

“We have fulfilled the purpose of governance whether in education, security, road, agriculture and we have made it better than we met it. There is no aspect of life that we have not touched,’ the governor boasted.

“Before now, we have been running a government of the illiterate, by the illiterate, for the enlightened, since we came on board, we have changed that.