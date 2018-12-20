I’ve changed the narrative for presidential campaigns —Ezekwesili

By Chioma Gabriel

Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has said she has raised the bar in making 2019 election campaigns issue and value-based and has forced the dominant parties to start focusing on same.

She said this during a meeting with the International Republican Institute, IRI and the National Democratic Institute, NDI, which are fielding a Joint International Elections Observer Mission.

The IRI and NDI high-level delegation is in Nigeria between December 14 and December 20, 2018 to meet with key stakeholders on the electoral process and assess the pre-election environment.

The delegation is led by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, former Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs; Ambassador Lewis Lucke, Executive Vice President for the Middle East and Africa of Grainster LLC; John Tomaszewski, Regional Director for Africa at IRI; and Dickson Omondi, Kenya Resident Country Director at NDI.

The delegation met with the ACPN presidential candidate in Abuja before meeting with President Buhari.

Expressing doubt over the willingness of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure fair play in the 2019 election, Ezekwesili assured the delegation of her commitment to promoting peace before and after the election.

She asked the delegation to caution the President against compromising the standard of the election.

“My entry into the presidential race is to win and provide the long elusive good governance to Nigerians so that our country and people will prosper, become stable and live in harmony,” Ezekwesili said.

She added: “I have raised the bar in making 2019 an issue/value-based campaign and forced the dominant parties to start focusing on same. My candidacy is mobilising the citizens into a movement of enlightened voters who can make informed choices in the elections.”