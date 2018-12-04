It’s ignorance to say South East governors shunned Sokoto PDP rally – PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization, PDPPCO, has dismissed reports by a section of the media that governors elected on the platform of the party from the South East geo-political zone were absent at the party’s rally in Sokoto on Monday, because they have no support for the aspiration of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.



The council said such insinuation smacks of ignorance and mischief on the part of those peddling it.

Director of Media and Publicity of the Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, explained in a statement on Tuesday, that the Sokoto Presidential Zonal rally was for the North West geo-political zone and will be replicated in the remaining five geopolitical zones of the country.

Ologbodiyan said there is no sense in the insinuation since, going by the campaign time-table, the Presidential Candidate will visit all the zones, where all the governors elected on the platform of the party from those zones will be present.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s next port of call will be Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on wednesday (today) where the party will hold the North Central Presidential Zonal rally which will have in attendance state governors leaders, members and supporters of the party in the zone.

“This is the same arrangement that we have for all the geo-political zones of the country,” he further explained.

He said the so-called shunning of the Sokoto rally by PDP governors of South East extraction was only a figment of the imagination of those peddling the wicked rumour.

He said he wondered why certain elements have decided to peddle falsehood about the PDP and its flagbearer, just to score cheap political points.

Ologbodiyan said such negative reports about the PDP and Atiku were being sponsored by those who have become jittery at the rising profile of its presidential candidate.

“But we are undaunted because Nigerians are very discerning. In the fullness of time, the lies and those behind them will be exposed,” he said.