It’s biblical to get involved in politics- Clergyman

Ahead of the 2019 general elections Christians across the country have been tasked on the need to take serious, the business of governance and politics as it is biblical.

The task was given during the Delta State Leadership Summit, themed, “The Leadership That Works”, organised by Stand Out Coaching Academy (SOCA) in collaboration with Gods Ambassadors Ministerial Network, in Asaba.

Pastor Lennie Esomitoje, Founder (SOCA), and Chief Host of the programme said the business of developing humanity is controlled by government as it is, hence all hands must be on deck as Christians to grab hold of government.

According to him, the world is where its is today because Christians let power get into the hands of the unqualified.

He stressed the need for active partisanship in political party affairs as well as support for government.

The National Coordinator, Gods Ambassador Ministerial Network (GAMN), Dr. Henry Wawe, in his sermon encouraged Christians to be more adventurous with business adding that God blesses those work.

He charged Christians to pray for sustainable peace for Nigeria ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Other clerics including Bishop J. Tseye-Okotie, Bishop David Eyowel, Bishop Jude Akhere, Rev. Cyril Okonye, Apostle Michael Asiwe and Bishop Jonathan Arhavwarien in their good will messages and sermons called for unity beyond divides in the country.

They charged youths to get involve in honest labour as well as the business of God.

Highpoint of the event was a prayer session for Nigeria.