Itoya insists Rangers won’t underrate Bantu FC of Lesotho

Kelvin Itoya has assured that Enugu Rangers will not underrate Bantu FC of Lesotho as they aim to advance to the money-spinning group stage of the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

Rangers have been drawn against Bantu FC in the final playoffs of the Confederation Cup with the overall winners featuring in the mini-league rounds of the competition.

Observers predict Rangers going through to the next round at the expense of the champions of Lesotho.

But Itoya maintained his team will not take their next opponents lightly.

“There are no small teams in Africa and that is why we will continue to work hard because we wish to play in the group stage,” he insisted.

“No team can be underrated at this stage.”

Rangers previously featured in the group stage of the Confederation Cup in the inaugural year of the championship in 2004.

Bantu FC dropped out of the CAF Champions League after they were beaten 5-2 on aggregate by AS Vita of DR Congo.

They will host Rangers between January 11-13 in Maseru with the return leg in Enugu a week later.