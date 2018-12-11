Itex expands service platforms to reflect new brand identity

By Prince Osuagwu

Financial technology company, Itex Integrated Services Limited, has announced plans to expand its range of services for the African market. The company has also unveiled a new brand identity that reflects its growth and transformation.

NDDC spent N2bn on schools in A’Ibom— Ekere

With the Nigerian government’s push for a cashless economy and the payment industry’s shift towards electronic payments, Itex has expanded its service offerings from payment channels to include PayVice, Terminal Applications Management System, TAMS, Internet Payment Gateway, Afrimart and other services, for its clients.

Itex said its Point-of-Sale, POS, software/terminal application software is highly robust, with extreme flexibilities that allow for customized transactions in both traditional and digital platforms required by merchants or acquirers.

NASS staff set for war over unpaid salaries, allowances,

At the moment, Itex has an extensive client portfolio spanning 19 African countries, with more than 67,000 POS terminals deployed to merchants, commercial banks, agent network, transnational corporations and governments across Africa.

PayVice is a value-added service which includes an electronic wallet system that enables funds transfers, utility, transport and logistics bill payments. PayVice also enables QR Code payments.

Cote d’Ivoire furious over possibility of losing 2021 AFCON bid to Cameroon

Itex’s Terminal Application Management System, TAMS platform, is a highly robust and multifunctional e-commerce platform with features including EMV cards switching and processing capabilities, as well as digital payment channels with features like QR code payment, reporting and automated fraud prevention systems, to mention a few.