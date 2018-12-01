It is too early for PDP to start throwing its hands up in total surrender – APC

The Lagos All Progressives Congress has said that ‘it is too early for Lagos Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to start throwing its hands up in total surrender.

The party in a statement on Saturday by Joe Igbokwe denied reports that APC members were pulling down opposition’s campaign materials in Lagos.

The APC said ‘Lagos APC is made up of committed, disciplined and well behaved followers who do not need to go the way of the rudderless and uncoordinated brunch known as members of PDP in Lagos and that of Nigeria as a whole. We do not need the help of anybody to thrash whatever that is remaining of PDP in Lagos, if at all they still exist. ‘

The statement read in part

‘Our initial reaction when the statement was brought to our notice was to ignore the story because it is not the character of APC members to engage in acts of brigandage and political recklessness. But on a second thought we decided to issue this statement to put the records straight and put lazy politicians in PDP on their toes.

‘Even though we suspect that miserable PDP followers can deliberately pull down their posters and push it to APC, we passionately appeal to all our members not to take laws into their by tampering with PDP campaign materials in the name of helping our party. You have no right to do so and you cannot do so. We do not need such help from anybody. It is undemocratic, primitive, illegal and unacceptable. Please do not bring shame to our great Party.

‘It is too early for Lagos PDP to start throwing its hands up in total surrender when the game is just about to start. Morbid fear of another crushing defeat is starring them in the face and they think what we call ‘whispering in the dark’ will help the dying party to save its ugly and battered face. While we appeal to millions of Lagos APC members not to play into the hands of the weak and totally decimated political enemies, we are quick to remind Lagos PDP of the events of November 2014 when It worked in tandem with the Police, SURE-P, FERMA, Army, Civil Defense and some other groups to unleash terror on Ikorodu road up to Funsho Williams Avenue and others pulling down APC Campaign materials and Billboards in the full glare of member of the public. We cannot forget this in a hurry.

‘Henceforth Lagos APC will ignore the rumours of the market place and the poor antics of the opposition and concentrate on the real issues-based campaigns ahead of February and March 2019 Presidential and Governorship elections. We will not continue to waste our precious gift of time to talk about a non existing party that is at the crossroads.’