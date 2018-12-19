It is going to be easy to market Buhari but not Uzodinma – Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, Wednesday said it would be difficult for him to convince Imo people to vote the governorship candidate of his party, in the state, of the All progressives Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Okorocha through a statement to newsmen in Owerri, by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, while reacting to a report that he would be sanctioned for not supporting Uzodimma’s candidature.

Okorocha added that Uzodimma was suffering from “self inflicted problems.”

According to the statement, “Adams Oshiomhole’s preferred governorship Candidate for All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodinma, has launched repeated media Campaign of Calumny against Governor Rochas Okorocha and giving the impression that his problem as the gubernatorial Candidate of Imo APC is the governor.

Okorocha cited some of his reasons that he would never support the Imo APC, governorship candidate.

He said: “The major problem Chief Uzodinma has is self-inflicted. Imo people who are going to vote on Election Day know him and he has the choking problem of how to convince them to vote for him to become their governor.

“The latest story on the APC Candidate is that he has been banned from travelling out over allegation of treasury looting. It was not Okorocha who slammed the travel ban on him.

“He is in Court over 12.5million dollars Contract. That does not concern Rochas.

“He is in Court too over asset declaration issue. That has also nothing to do with Rochas.

“Chief Uzodinma is also in court over issuance of Dud Cheque. This matter also has nothing to do with Rochas Okorocha, among other similar cases.

“It is also not an oversight that the APC Candidate has not made his profile available for people to see.

“Before now, Chief Uzodinma never attended any APC meeting in the State. He has never visited the governor either before or after he was handed over the ticket of the Party.

“Chief Uzodinma went to the Senate in 2011 through the Court. In 2015, he knew how his victory also came. But this time, it is going to be a different ball game with strong governorship Candidates in AA, APGA, PDP, AP, LP, SDP, etc. Ahmed Gulak style or the 2015 stampede won’t be the case in 2019.

“Imo people knew why they settled for Sam Mbakwe in 1979. And Evan Enwerem in 1991, Achike Udenwa in 1999, Ikedi Ohakim in 2007 and Rochas Okorocha in 2011. There are certain ugly stories they do not like to hear about anybody aspiring to govern them.

“Chief Uzodinma should be courageous enough to tell those sponsoring him where the problem lies. It is not Rochas.

“It is going to be easy to market Muhammadu Buhari and some other Candidates of the party. But for Chief Uzodinma it would require God talking from heaven and telling Imo people

“Chief Hope Uzodinma is my beloved son in whom I am well pleased” before Imo people could consider changing their minds. If not, Imo people know those who cannot be their governor. Chief Uzodinma knows this fact and he should stop using the governor to deceive his sponsors.”