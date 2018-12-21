Issues as the Senate probes Akwa Ibom House crisis

Chieftains of the two major political parties in Akwa Ibom State, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC are expectant of rubbishing the other as the Senate launches its investigations into the November 19 invasion of the House by some “expelled” members.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Speaker of the House, Rt.Hon Onofiok Luke , Chairman House Committee on Information, and member representing Ibiono Ibom state constituency Honourable Ime Okon, and Aniekan Uko, member representing Ibesikpo Asutan Rules Business and Ethics were among those invited by Senate Committee on Police Affairs to present evidence on the invasion.

Also invited by the Committee were the five members of the House expelled by the House. The five are Nse Ntuen, Victor Udofia, Gabriel Toby; Idongesit Ituen and Otobong Ndem of Essien Udim, Ikono, Etim Ekpo/Ika, Itu, and Mkpat Enin state constituencies respectively.

The Senate investigation followed a motion sponsored by the senator representing Akwa Ibom Northeast Senatorial district, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan aka OBA that drew the attention of the Senate to the invasion and subsequent shutting down of the entire Assembly complex by the Nigerian Police Force.

Meanwhile some stakeholders of the two parties who spoke with Vanguard in Uyo, regarding the ongoing investigation while appearing not to be speculative, however, noted that there was no reason for apprehension over the likely outcome of the investigation.

Spokesperson of APC Campaign Organization, Honourable Eseme Eyibo who wondered why the Court was not allowed to be decide on the matter as was witnessed in the election cases involving Governor Udom Emmanuel and Senator Bassey Akpan by the courts expressed hope that the Senate would apply same rule of Law in the house of Assembly matter.

His words. “My expectation is that the fact of the issues in the House of Assembly have spoken for themselves and the National Assembly being conscious of the importance of the legislature would allow themselves to be guided by the relevant provisions of the law and rules of the legislature and the judiciary best practices.

“What I mean is that the matter is already in court , they should allow the court to decide on the cases before it and allow the parties to exhaust all legal allowances available to them.

“For example when Governor Udom Emmanuel was removed by the court of Appeal , he went to the Supreme Court to get justice. Senator Bassey Albert was removed by the same Federal High court, and he went to the court of Appeal to the Apex Court. So why is this particular case different, why are these other people denied the opportunity to seek redress or the opportunity of Appeal?

He further alleged that it was a breach of separation of powers for Governor Emmanuel to go to the State House of Assembly accompanied by PDP members to intervene on an issue of the House.

“The governor by doing that disrobed himself of the responsibility of a Chief security officer of the state. No matter how urgent the crisis he would have called a security council meeting. He is supposed to have summoned the heads of security agencies who are members of Security Council on how to avert the crisis. So I want the Senate to be guided by these facts”, Eyibo asserted.

However, reacting to the situation, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr Uwemedimo Nwoko and a chieftain of the PDP said they are seeking justice over the partiality and bias displayed by the police during the House of Assembly crisis.

He described as a misconception the general argument peddled that the Speaker of the House is the one that declared the five seats vacant. He stressed that that argument does not represent the true facts, neither does it represent the law.

He said, “ The truth is that by section 109(1g) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides in clear terms most unequivocally that a member of the House of Assembly shall vacate the seat if being a person sponsored by a political party, he becomes a member of another political party other than the party that sponsored him. It puts a mandatory duty on the member who defects to vacate his seat.

He added the police has no justification to shut down the state house of Assembly and being detrimental to the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

“I don’t want to be speculative, but I expect that the National Assembly when they hear from both sides, would be able to decipher whether the information we gave to them were verifiable facts or not. They should be able to issue appropriate sanctions against the police.

“The Inspector General of Police had sent a very large contingent of armed policemen, and the police cordoned off the entrances of the House of Assembly, shut down the place and prevented honourable members of the house from entering the house to perform their constitutional responsibility

“The police escorted the expelled lawmakers in the midst of recruited thugs, and the expelled members were emboldened by the support they enjoyed by the police to have the audacity to walk into the hallowed chambers of the state House of Assembly. They practically desecrated the chambers”, Nwoko explained.