IPP failure: Power outage lingers at Alausa Secretariat

LAGOS—The seat of power in Lagos State, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, has been battling over the weeks with power supply, crippling activities at Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

Vanguard gathered that the blackout currently crippling activities at the MDAs started few weeks ago after their source of power supply, the Alausa Independent Power Plant, IPP, was shutdown.

Due to the IPP’s inability to supply needed energy, it was learned that some ministries that couldn’t afford high capacity generator for the entire building have resulted to closing early.

It was gathered that many MDAs visited often open their windows to have ventilation and illumination within the buildings.

A source disclosed to Vanguard that the blackout was due to non-availability gas and diesel to power the IPP.

It would be recalled that the IPPs were constructed by the Babatunde Fashola led administration, disconnecting government buildings and public facilities from relying on distribution companies for power supply need.

Former Commissioner for Energy Mineral Resources, Mr. Wale Oluwo, had before his resignation, assured that the power supply crisis would stop.

But weeks after, the issue lingers, as sources said that the act may affects productivity of the state’s workforce, resulting into a reduction in its monthly Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.