Invest in Delta State, Okowa’s aide urges Deltans in Diaspora

The Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters to Delta State Governor Mr.Oritsewinor Kevin Olu has called on Deltans in Diaspora to invest in the State.

Oritsewinor who made this known in Dubai while meeting with Deltans in Diaspora noted that Delta State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

“Today Delta State is Peaceful with unprecedented achievements under the administration of the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Investment in Delta State yield returns if you compare to businesses outside the state. This is because we have people in Delta who believe in the transformation of the state.

“In the past three years, No investor has regretted investing in Delta State. As people of Delta State is time for us all to come back home and make our state a more prosperous State.

“The future of Delta State lies in our hands as people, so there is a need for us all to contribute our quota by investing in our state as we move into the future”, he said.