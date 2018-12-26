International Breweries empowerment initiative grants N29m to 27 youths

AS the Season-3 of the Youth Empowerment Initiative 2018 of International Breweries Plc came to a climax, 27 outstanding business ideas have been rewarded with varying amounts in grants totaling N29 million.

The award ceremony and grant presentation which took place in Ibadan, Oyo State had the beneficiaries across states of the South-western region of the country.

The company uses the initiative to demonstrate its dedication to developing the next generation of outstanding Nigerian and African Entrepreneurs who will shape the economies and political landscape of their home countries.

Christmas : Foundation tasks youths on responsive celebration

The Country Legal & Corporate Affairs Director for International Breweries Plc / AB InBev, Nigeria Otunba Micheal Daramola stated: “This crop of entrepreneurs will contribute to the needed economic growth that will change the face of the southwest region, Nigeria and Continent in the coming years.

“With this empowerment comes big responsibility and the 27 kickstart beneficiaries should use the opportunity well.”

Guest of Honor, Chief Babajide Agbeja, mentioned how the International Breweries Plckickstart Youth Empowerment Initiative, since its commencement in 2015, has received accolades for empowering 76 young businesses, and its ability to bring stakeholders, government officials captains of industry and other guests under one roof.