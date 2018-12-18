Insurgency: FG, World Bank to assist over 9,000 farmers in Adamawa – Official

The Federal Government in collaboration with the World Bank is set to assist 9,360 farmers affected by insurgency in Adamawa with agricultural input, to enable them start farming in the state.

Mr Morris Vonubolki, Project Co-ordinator, North East multi-sectoral Crisis Recovery Project, disclosed this at a five-day workshop for agriculture extension workers held on Tuesday in Yola.

Vonubolki said that the Federal Government and the World Bank had committed a total sum of $200 million for the crisis recovery intervention in the North East.

He noted that not less than $ 1.7 billion agricultural sectors were affected by the insurgency in the region.

“Following the devastation of the North East by Insurgency, property worth $9.7 billion was confirmed affected and destroyed.

“In line with President Buhari’s North East, recovery and intervention, a total sum of $ 200 million was earmarked so far for the project.

“In Adamawa, the project targets 9,360 farmers in seven affected local government areas with agriculture input,” Vonubolki said.

The project coordinator explained that the purpose of the workshop was to train over 100 extension workers, who would subsequently train the beneficial farmers.

He listed Madagali, Michika, Mubi North and Mubi South, Maiha, Hong and Gombi Local Government Areas as the affected areas.

He explained that the Federal Government had prioritised its intervention project in three most affected states in the region, which includes Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were drawn from affected areas. (NAN)