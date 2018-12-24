Insecurity: Ogbe-Ijoh now peaceful —Tuoyo, LG boss

By Elizabeth Uwandu

WARRI—Chairman of Warri South- West Local Government Area in Delta State, Hon. Taiye Tuoyo has expressed delight over the return of peace to Ogbe- Ijoh community, noting that workers at the Council Secretariat in Ogbe- Ijoh, will fully return to work come January 2019.

Tuoyo made this disclosure, weekend, at Ogbe-Ijoh, headquarters of Warri South- West Local Government Area, shortly after his wife, Mrs. Modelene Tuoyo, who is the Chairperson of Warri South-West gave out over 150 bags of rice, cartons of vegetable oil, cartons of tin tomatoes and cash to widows in Warri South- West Local Government Area on behalf of Dame Edith Okowa, wife of Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The council boss who was overwhelmed by the large turnout of people, in collaboration with Yahweh Outreach International, gave out sachets of milk, Milo, Golden Morn, spaghetti, Gino, packs of noodles, safety matches, detergents, toiletries, vegetable oil, sachets of rice, salt, clothes, wrappers, shoes, sandals, belts as well as 400 notebooks of 60 leaves to the hundreds of children, widows and underprivileged that thronged the venue of the programme, which witnessed gospel exhortation courtesy of Yahweh Outreach International.

Tuoyo explained that the gesture took care of the varying interests in the council area and assured that as part of her pet project, more widows and children will benefit in the coming year.