Infinix smartphone users turn to XClub to share experiences

An active chat forum, XClub has been created by Infinix Mobility, a smartphone brand in Nigeria, for it consumers and fans to learn about the functionality of it products in a fun and simple way.

The company noted that the users’ friendly platform is exclusive for Infinix smartphone customers to share creative insights about everyday lives with Infinix and formulate a family like bond.

In addition, the XClub platform afford consumers the opportunity to interact, gain intelligent insights about how best to use the smartphone and win loads of gifts. Also, tech bloggers can used at least 8 to 12 hours to source for information and opinionated view of users on tech products especially smartphone to create articles for a blog.

In a statement issued by the brand, which read: “The thread was basically about XClub users sharing their experiences about their first Infinix smartphone and you can almost imagine the wide smiles on their faces as they typed their contributions whilst remembering how simple life was upon buying their very first Infinix smartphone.”

“The XClub user interface is appealing to the human eye and the whole conversation on the XClub thread would seem to anyone reading like a couple family members sharing amusing experiences about their first Infinix smartphone, some were very hilarious by the way.”

“You even had people in the comment section pledging their smartphone allegiance to specific series within the Infinix product portfolio because that first Infinix smartphone purchased shaped their entire perception of using mobile phones. Smartphone users want the best of features in a budget friendly device and if an Infinix device provides all these factors, it only makes sense to stick with a brand that delivers quality in every aspect.”

One of the chat posted by a consumer, read:“I could also attest to the fact that Infinix has made a lot of remarkable smartphone recollecting my own experience with the first Infinix smartphone I ever used-the Hot 4 and the long list of Infinix smartphones that have been reviewed and certified top quality by reputable tech websites.”

Although some users did not have the nicest comments as regard their first Infinix smartphone while others still ended up sticking with Infinix and not regretting their decision till this very day.