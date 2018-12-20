INEC: No polling units outside Nigeria for IDPs – Benue REC

By Peter Duru

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it would not set up polling units outside Nigeria for refugees or internally-displaced persons, IDPs, in the North-East.

Don’t give Buhari 2nd term, Udeogaranya warns Nigerians

The commission noted that provision had been made to allow IDPs vote at their various camps in the state assemblies and governorship elections.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, who made this known yesterday, said: “The framework we have in place makes provisions for IDPs and not refugees. It does not make provision for persons displaced and living outside the country.”