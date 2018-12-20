Breaking News
INEC: No polling units outside Nigeria for IDPs – Benue REC

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it would not set up polling units outside Nigeria for refugees or internally-displaced persons, IDPs, in the North-East.
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The commission noted that provision had been made to allow IDPs vote at their various camps in the state assemblies and governorship elections.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, who made this known yesterday, said: “The framework we have in place makes provisions for IDPs and not refugees. It does not make provision for persons displaced and living outside the country.”

 


