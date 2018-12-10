Indiscipline: GOC inaugurates 8-man GCM as court prosecutes 11 soldiers

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—GENERAL Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Kabuk, has inaugurated an 8-man General Court Marshal meant to instill discipline in the division.

The General Court Marshal is currently trying 11 soldiers of different ranks for different offences ranging from insubordination, incompletion of task and general indiscipline.

Kabuk, while inaugurating the court marshal, Monday, at the Cantonment of the Division, said discipline was the cardinal point that decides the success or failure of any army.

“This General Court Marshal is meant to instill discipline among the soldiers and officers of the division.

“Discipline is needed to achieve relentless professionalism, which is the target of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai.

“So, the inauguration today, goes in-line with COAS vision to reposition the Nigerian Army for effectiveness and responsiveness,” he said.

The GOC, however, assured the soldiers standing trial that the court would ensure fairness and fair hearing to them.

Responding, President of the General Court Marshal, Col. Edward Abore, assured that the 8-member court would abide by the Nigerian Army Law and the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“I will assure the accused persons (soldiers) of justice in this court. So, I will implore the accused not to fear or panic as the court will be fair to all parties involved,” he said.