Indigenous firm unveils low income smartphone

An indigenous firm, Beeptool Communications and Integrated Services Limited, has unveiled a smartphone called Oyi-1 for low income earners.

According to the firm, the project was part of Beeptool’s commitment to providing communication and digital access to everyone, everywhere and every time.

Speaking at the unveiling of Beeptool’s Oyi-1 in Abuja, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of the firm, John Enoh, explained that the affordable smartphone concept was one where manufacturing and ancillary costs were covered by investors and stakeholders and handed to users who live on less than $2 a day at $1 or the nearest local single currency note.

He said the phone will be preloaded with advertising services platform capable of generating revenue for investors and stakeholders to cover the cost of the smartphone and further revenue for investors and stakeholders.