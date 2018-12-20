Imposition: APC NASS aspirant drags INEC, others to court

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—HOUSE of Representatives aspirant for Awka North and South federal constituency in Anambra State, Mr. Michael Mofunanya has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Federal High Court sitting in Awka over alleged imposition of a candidate for the constituency ahead of the 2019 elections.

Also joined in the suit were the state executive committee of the party, as well as Mr. Emma Nweke, the candidate of the party whose name was published by INEC for the election.

Mofunanya, who claimed to be the consensus candidate of APC for the 2019 election, argued that Nweke, who is the 6th defendant, did not resign as a PDP member before he was imposed on the Awka North and South members of APC for the election

He also prayed for an order mandating INEC to remove the name of Nweke as the APC candidate for the House of Representatives for Awka North and South and replace same with his name, with all the rights and privileges because he, Mofunanya, was the lawful candidate of the party.