Impeachment: Anambra lawmakers pass vote of confidence on Speaker

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—THE Anambra State House of Assembly resumed sitting yesterday, with the 21 lawmakers in attendance passing a vote of confidence on the embattled Speaker, Mrs. Rita Maduagwu.

Police seal Anambra Assembly complex

This came as the leader of the group that attempted to unseat the speaker, Mr. Ikem Uzoezie, was invited by the Department of State Services, DSS, for an undisclosed reason. Uzoezie did not participate in yesterday’s plenary.

About 22 out of the 30 members of the House had on November 13 announced the impeachment of Maduagwu over alleged high handedness and financial impropriety.

The development led to the closure of the state legislature by security operatives for three weeks and the matter was eventually taken to court.

But at the sitting yesterday, several lawmakers eulogised the speaker, saying that she had done the state government and the legislature proud by the way she has been conducting the affairs of the House.

The member representing Ayamelum constituency, Mr. Uchenna Okafor, moved the motion for the vote of confidence on the speaker and was seconded by Mr. Lawrence Ezeudu representing Dunukofia constituency.

Although few lawmakers stayed away from the plenary yesterday, the deputy speaker, Mr. Hayford Oseke, who was among those who announced the impeachment of the speaker, made a u-turn and teamed up with the speaker.

Also speaking, the member representing Anambra East constituency, Mr. Obinna Emenaka described the speaker as a virtuous woman, whose character earned her the chairmanship of the conference of speakers in the Southeast zone.

During the plenary, the House confirmed the chairmen and members of the local government transition committees for the 21 local government areas of the state.

Meanwhile, arrangement has been concluded for the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, to present the 2019 appropriation bill today to the state House of Assembly.