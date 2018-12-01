Imo UPP guber candidate Tony Nwulu receives Taiwan Head of mission to Nigeria

…as they discuss development strategy for Imo State

The UPP governorship candidate in Imo state and honourable member representing Isolo/oshodi constituency of Lagos State, Hon. Tony Nwulu has received the Taiwan Head of mission to Nigeria, Mr. Vincent W.S. Yang to warm reception at his Abuja residence yesterday. The courtesy visit was to discuss prospective partnership that will holistically transform Imo state.

During the visit by the Taiwan Head of mission to Nigeria, development areas like ICT, agriculture, mineral resource exploration, industrialization, electricity, transportation, health and commerce were critically appraised so as to engage a sustainable partnership for the effective exploration of these sectors for Imolites.

Hon. Tony Nwulu is the only candidate in the Imo governorship race that has shown full dedication and proactive intelligence especially in development areas that reflects on the socio-economic structure of the Imo people. His mandate is fervent, feasible, visionary and thus open to youth and women inclusiveness.

Unlike other controversial party candidates in Imo state that are challenged with division and disunity, UPP has proved itself to be a perfect alternative for the governorship race, as the people of Imo state rejoice over the peaceful emergence of Hon. Tony as the UPP candidate, who picked Mr. Nnaemeka Onyeka Obiaraeri, an astute administrator, as his running mate few weeks ago.

It is worthy to note that Hon. Tony recently led a delegation to the European Union in Brussels to discuss possible investment program that will champion economic advancement for Imo state and the entire Nigeria Community. During his Brussels meeting, Hon. Tony met with the delegation from Spain, Mr. Santiago Fisas Ayxela, a member of the European Parliament, whom after extensive talks and deliberations assured the Imo governorship candidate of his committed partnership of Spain in the development of Imo state.

Other meeting with delegations from several other countries at the EU parliament ended in fruition as Mr. Gerrad Quille, Mrs Maria Arena, Head Belgium International Trade Council and the Head of Slovenia Investment Council and member EU Parliament Mrs Romana Tomc, assured Nwulu of their readiness to collaborate with Imo State in the area of enhancing Youth capacity, as well as make Imo State an economic hub.