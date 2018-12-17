Imo AUN gov candidate gets backing of Nollywood actors

By Timothy Okechukwu

OWERRI—The governorship candidate of Alliance for United Nigeria, AUN, Mr Mbanefo Christ Ezuma, yesterday got the support of members of the Nollywood actors and actresses, for choosing their member, Mrs Nneoma Ukpabi as a running mate.

While declaring Ukpabi as his running mate in Owerri,he said that he would give women a voice.

Ezuma said he “took the decision to pick a woman as a running mate to give women in the state, a voice in governance among other issues.”

On his vision for Imo state, Ezuma said: I am committed to actualising a better Imo State by reforming the civil service, infrastructure, education and building a vibrant economy for the people of the state. We will achieve this through mordern technology.

“My choice of a woman as running mate is to allow women in the state contribute to decision making and governance.”

In her remarks, Ukpabi, said: “We are ready for the task ahead. This is our state and we must put hands together and make it better for this generation and generations to come. The entertainment industry should be given the attention it deserves. We will bring investors and make Imo a tourist centre.”