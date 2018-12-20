Imo APC draws battle with Oshiomhole: Says “We’re ready for you”

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Chairman of Imo state All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Dan Nwafor, has challenged the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, saying the dissolution of the Imo APC executives would be resisted by lawful means.

Nwafor who spoke to newsmen in Owerri, called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, to intervene in the matter, adding that Oshiomhole’s action could cause break down of law in the state.

He also claimed that Oshiomhole was on a mission to destroy APC, not only in Imo state but in the entire Southeast region.

The APC chairman said Oshiomhole’s actions would attract unfavourable reactions from the affected officers.

He added that the party in the state would also approach the law court to interpret the actions of Oshiomhole, pointing out that there was a court order stopping such an action from taking place.

Nwafor said: “We members of the state executive committee of the APC, in Imo state do bring to your notice the following action of the National Working Committee of our great party led by Adams Oshiomhole against the Imo state chapter of the party capable of threatening the peace of Imo state.

“There is information and publications in major National dailies of 19th December 2018 about the dissolution of the state executive committee of our great party by Oshiomole led NWC, of our great party.”

The Imo APC chairman cited a court order restraining Oshiomhole from taking such an action, saying, “This action of Adams Oshiomhole led NWC is not only illegal, ultra vires, their powers as enshrined in the constitution of our party but also runs against the judgement of the High court of the Federal capital territory, Abuja division in suit NO FCT/HC/BW/CU/103/2018 Evan Enwerem Vs APC Adams Oshiomole and 2ORS.

“Delivered on the 14th day of August 2018 which said judgement in its last paragraph stated explicitly:

The Chairman quoted, “An order of perpetual injunction is thereby made restraining the 1st and 2nd defendants either by themselves, the National Working Committee or National Executive Committee from either removing, substituting, replacing, suspending or interfering with the tenure of the 3rd defendant/counterclaimant, his executive and all elected officers of the 1st defendants contained in exhibits A, B, C and D from their elected officers.”

He tagged Oshiomhole’s action as “Illegal and unconstitutional, and shall certainly elicit some hostile reactions from the affected officers of the party with their teeming supporters in Imo state.”

He warned the APC National Chairman, that “The party officers whose rights have been deliberately infracted without any charge or allegations against them and who were not heard at all are more than nine thousand persons excluding their supporters and followers.

“The affected officers and their supporters are now very restive and we do not have the capacity to restrain them resorting to self help; which if they do, the consequences will be devastating to the relative peace which we enjoy in Imo state.”