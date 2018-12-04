Breaking News
Immortalise Odogwu, Osadebey, others, Anioma Media group tells Okowa, FG

Anioma Media Professionals, AMP, has called on the Federal Government and Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa to imortalise past leaders of the old Mid-West and Bendel State extraction.

Okowa

A statement by the Chairman of AMP, Ogbuefi Hugo Odiogor, said the leaders the leaders contributed their quota in the development of Nigeria.

The statement reads: “Notable among them are: late Chief Dennis Osadebey, the nation’s second Senate President; first Premier of the defunct  Mid-West Region, Cheif Denis Osadebey; first Governor of Mid-West Region,  Chief Jereton Mariere and Pa Anthony Enahoro.”


