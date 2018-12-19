I’m proud to wear United’s badge, Mourinho speaks

Jose Mourinho has broken his silence after being sacked by Manchester United, insisting he will be back in football and refused to blame anybody for his failure.

The Portuguese’s time at Old Trafford was cut short after two and a half years despite penning a new contract in January. The 55-year-old splashed out close to £400m on 11 players during his time at the club, but results and the style of play were deemed unsatisfactory.

Failure to fully develop young players, another trait of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, also went against Mourinho, but the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss has now spoken out.

“I have been immensely proud to wear the badge of Manchester United since the first day I arrived, and I believe all United supporters recognise this,” Mourinho said in his statement.

“Just as was the case with my previous clubs, I have worked with some wonderful people and I believe that some will be my friends for life. “I know that you are all aware of my professional principles. Each time a chapter is closed I show my deepest respect and I don’t make any comments about my former colleagues.

“I hope the media will also respect my position and let me live my normal life until the moment I decide to return to football. Merry Christmas.” Mourinho ended his tenure after 144 matches in charge, winning 84, losing 28 and drawing 32 for a win ratio of 58.33 percent.