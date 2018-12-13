I’m fulfilled for saving the lives of over 270 people— Abdul-Mutallib

Says: Release my son, his incarceration painful

Human rights lawyer, Banire wants case revisited

Farouk Abdul-Mutallab’s father, Alhaji Umaru Abdul-Mutallab has urged the authorities in the United State and Nigeria to revisit the life sentences handed unto his son.

Having spent a decade in solitary confinement, Abdul Mutallab, who is the chairman of Jaiz Bank, believes his son who has been kept incommunicado would have been remorseful.

Faruk known as the “Underwear Bomber”, convicted and handed multiple life sentences in the US. for attempting to detonate plastic explosives hidden in his underwear while on board Northwest Airlines Flight 253, en route Amsterdam to Detroit, Michigan, on Christmas Day, 2009. He was sentenced to four life terms plus 50 years without parole and incarcerated at ADX Florence, the Supermax Federal Prison in Colorado, United States.

His father, Abdul-Mutallab spoke at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yaba, Lagos office during an event to commemorate the World Human Rights Day organised by the Human Rights Monitor Agenda (HURMA), where he was honoured with People’s Friendly Personality Award for his philanthropy gesture.

Represented by the Chief Executive Officer of Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation, Imam Abdullahi Shuaib, the renowned philanthropist, said he felt fulfilled that his decision to call attention of the US and Nigerian authorities to the strange behaviours of his son saved the lives of over 270 people.

He, however, admitted that as a father, his son’s incarceration is a pain he would bear till eternity.

Shuaib said: “He (Abdul Mutallab) is a man that has zero-tolerance for religious extremism. He was the one that alerted the Nigerian and American security agencies when he observed strange behaviours in his son, urging them to profile him and monitor his activities. At that time, he saw some behaviours that were completely contrary from what he knew about his son. The 2009 event vindicated him that the boy was threading a dangerous path. Each time I discussed with him (Abdul Mutallab), he tells me that Imam, ‘I have done my own as a Nigerian; I have been able to save the lives of over 270 people because if that bomb had exploded, we are talking about 279 lives that would have been lost. He said he was fulfilled that he was able to save those lives.

“At the same time it is also a pain for one’s son to be incarcerated, given three life sentences concurrently. He said he wouldn’t know if it would be possible in his life time for him to see his son but if it is the wish of God that the son is not released and he leaves this world, so be it.

“But deep down in him, he wants to see a situation where perhaps the powers that be can revisit the issue especially now that the son is very remorseful. For almost 12 years or so, the son is kept in a solitary confinement where he doesn’t interact with any human being even at the point that if he is to be given food, it is through an automatic system that would provide the food. For a son who cannot even say whether it is morning, afternoon or night, you can really imagine the kind of trauma it is for the father. It is because the man (Alhaji Mutallab) is very strong in faith and character, otherwise many parents in similar situation would have collapsed. I think the boy is more matured now having seen the evil of the dastardly act of terrorism. It was very unfortunate that Farouk’s situation was a case of total brainwash. He was brainwashed; he was indoctrinated with evil doctrines. Over the decade, he has shown remorseful. The authority that be should revisit his case, reintegrate him back to the society and use him as an ambassador of peace, preaching against act of terrorism. That is the only way through which the world can begin to make the best use of those who have fallen into that path erroneously to re-orientate others still living in that kind of situation.”

Also, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Dr Muiz Banire called on the United States (US) government to revisit the case.

Banire expressed optimism that the American judiciary could revisit Abdul-Mutallab’s case.

“My message to the US government is to have a review of the situation borne out of exuberance. It is something that may need review and reorientation as a personality,” he said.