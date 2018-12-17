I’ll run an inclusive govt — Sanwo-Olu

…As Lagos Ndigbo confers title on him

By Emmanuel Aziken

LAGOS—GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, promised to run an all-inclusive government that will cater for the interests of indigenes and non-indigenes.

He said the Ndigbo in Lagos has fared better under the progressive’s administrations in the Centre of Excellence, assuring that the foundation of fraternal relations, cohesion and peaceful co-existence laid by the former governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will be sustained.

Sanwo-Olu said Ndigbo community will continue to wax stronger in Lagos in business and commerce in an atmosphere of greater ease of doing business, which he promised to guarantee, if elected in next year’s elections.

The flag bearer spoke in Lagos during the conferment of a chieftaincy title: Ugo Chi Mere Eze, on him by an umbrella group, ‘Ndigbo Friends of Sanwo-Olu, as part of activities marking is endorsement by the non-indigenes from the Southeast.

He was accompanied by his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, his Campaign Manager, Tayo Ayinde; member APC Gubernatorial Advisory Council, GAC, Cardinal James Odunmbaku; Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Joe Igbokwe; former Special Adviser Sesan Olanrewaju; former Mosan-Okunola Council Chairman Abiodun Mafe, Wale Adelana, former Lagos APC Acting Secretary Hakeem Bamgbola and Igbogbo-Bayeku Council Chairman Sesan Daini.

Members of the group, led by Dr. Eze Chris Nwachukwu, had converged on the Nigeria Institute of Sports, NIS, Training Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere as from noon, singing and dancing.

Eze Nwachukwu, who performed the coronation, said Sanwo-Olu deserved the title because of his lack of tribalism, his impeccable national outlook, sheer brilliance, competence and past services to the state as private sector operator and public servant.

He urged him to foster the synergy between the Ndigbo and the progressive administration in Lagos by protecting the interest of all Lagosians at all times.

Thanking the Ndigbo group for the honour done to him and his party, Sanwo-Olu promised not to let them and other Lagosians down, if elected.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We are all Nigerians in Lagos State. I will carry along all the people, including you, in policy formulation, articulation and implementation. Nobody will be left behind. We will insist on the policy of inclusion and ensure that you have a sense of belonging at all times.”