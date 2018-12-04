I’ll retire Alimikhena from politics – Momoh

By Elizabeth Uwandu

BENIN—Edo North PDP senatorial hopeful, Hon. Abubakar Momoh, said he is optimistic of ending the reign of the deputy Senate Whip, Senator Francis Alimikhena in the forthcoming elections, insisting he would not only hand him a crushing defeat but also render him jobless in no distant time.

Police begin recruitment of 10,000 personnel

Both candidates have been in a sort of war of words over who commands the peoples trust.

In particular, Momoh has advised the serving senator to avail self of the prospect of an imminent recruitment exercise at Auchi Polytechnic to apply for a security job because very soon “he will be jobless after his anticipated defeat next year.”

Momoh also vowed to ensure that Senator Alimikhena was roundly defeated, whether or not he(Alimikhena) accepts the free offer of a public debate.

Wondering how his offer of debate has brought to public glare the “worst” side of the distinguished senator, Momoh promised to restore Edo North to its rightful place once elected, stressing the geo-political zone is hugely endowed materially but has suffered so much under a rudderless representation.

Momoh said he has so far refrained from descending low as a result of his strong belief in the people whose mandate he is currently seeking, stressing that the major reason he chose to maintain a dignified posture and not resort to ungentlemanly tantrums like Senator Alimikhena is because he sees himself as an Edo North patriot who desires to restore the zone’s “lost glory and vibrant voice”.

Momoh has refused to shift grounds in his demand for an organised public debate which will pitch both leading contenders for the sole Edo North senatorial seat.