I’ll make Imo, Dubai of Nigeria —Prof Ekwerike

By Chioma Gabriel

The gubernatorial candidate of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, in Imo State, Professor Alphonsus Njoku Ekwerike has promised to turn Imo State into the Dubai of Nigeria if voted into power in 2019.

According to the professor of neuroscience, “the seven Emirates of UAE which included Dubai were created in 1971 and today Dubai is in the league of wonder cities.Why would Imo State created in 1976 be among the forbidden cities of the world? A man named Osman Bin had a vision of what he felt Dubai should be, took a challenge and today, the world calls his vision wonderful.

“The Lord God of Host has given me the task & vision to transform Imo State into the league of most modern, most wonderful, most prosperous, most secured states in Nigeria and the world.

“He has given me favour from heavens and here on earth among the governments of world powers to hearken to the cries of Imolites for upliftments of lives and their talents. I know enemies of God and the anti-progress souls would create evil reasons to fight me and try to block this mandate but God will fight for me and Imo State will become the Dubai of Nigeria when I win.”