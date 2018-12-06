I’ll eradicate poverty, ensure good healthcare, education for Bende – Anyaso

By Victor Arjiromanus

One of the aspirants to the Federal House of Representatives, Bende Federal Constituency, Abia state, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Chimaobi Anyaso, has promised to tackle poverty, poor health care and education through legislation.

PDP leaders serve Buhari quit notice at Ilorin rally

Unveiling his manifesto, tagged ‘A Better Deal for Bende’, Wednesday, in Lagos, he said “My desire is to create a Bende filled with growth opportunities for all diligent and hard-working people, both young and old. A Bende that is conscious of its potentials and dutifully harnesses these potentials to constructively develop every facet of the land and its people; on a sustainable basis’ saying he possesses every necessary competence and a proven productive pedigree to represent the Bende people in the legislative arm of government.

‘Having established and operated by far the best nursery and primary school in Bende LGA in the past 10 years (tuition free), I know for a fact that, qualitative education is possible and very achievable within the shortest time possible. I have the template to ensure the right allocation of funds to education agencies in Bende LGA and vigorously pursue the implementation of the education budget heads’

‘Promotion of the vocation of farming as a viable means of livelihood shall be a key objective, especially for the youth and women. Agricultural development shall be my major means of empowering the youth’

‘I shall make it a focus of my mission to ensure that programs and initiatives that would channel more funding to primary health care are established through adequate legislation. In line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the U.N. The need for a sustained and coordinated federal intervention into primary healthcare cannot be emphasized’

Expressing his confidence in winning the forth coming election he said ‘ I don’t have any competitor, the APC in my state they are just struggling to see if they can impress the presidency, that’s what we’ve seen them doing. Even the presidency knows that they don’t stand a chance to win in Abia state, because they have done nothing for the people.