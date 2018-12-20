I’ll deploy legislative advocacy, activism to change Bayelsa East — Wills

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA — Bayelsa East senatorial candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Iniruo Wills, has promised to deploy legislative advocacy and activism to ensure the passage of appropriate laws that would improve the lot of his people, if elected.

When Mbaka blessed Obi

In an interview in Yenagoa, Wills expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as leadership failure in the zone, which has led to litany of social inequalities, including youth unemployment, economic deprivation, environmental pollution and marginalisation.

He decried the practice whereby godfathers and political gladiators impose candidates on the electorate against their will, describing it as unhealthy for the growth and deepening of democracy.

Ibiyeomie warns Ijaw youths against criminality

The former Commissioner for Environment and Information said: “I’m not just running to make a statement but running to win so as to use the instrument of legislative advocacy and activism to improve the lot of the people of Bayelsa East senatorial district.”