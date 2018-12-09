I’ll be a listening governor if elected, Says Sanwo-Olu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to run an all-inclusive government if elected, by carrying everyone along.

Sanwo-Olu made the promise on Sunday at a special prayer session organised by the Nasrul-Lahil-il-Fath Society (NASFAT) at its headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja.

He said that his priority would be infrastructure development.

“I will carry everyone along as a governor. In the NASFAT’s prayer for me, they advised me to choose good adviser and be a listening governor.

“Four years ago, my deputy wanted to be the governor and I was aspiring to be the chief of staff but now God has turned the table around.

“I will concentrate more, if elected the governor, on expansion of roads, building bridges and traffic control,’’ he said.

Sanwo-Olu also said that he would give education the desired attention if elected.

“We will also be looking at the area of empowering the youth. The private sector is the engine of growth and development; so opportunities will be given to private sector by ensuring easy way of doing businesses in Lagos,’’ he said