Ilaji Soccer Academy players receive accolades after Ghana tour

THE Oyo State government has commended players and officials of Ilaji Soccer Academy for doing the state and Nigeria proud during their just-concluded tour of Accra, Ghana.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Mr Yomi Oke, gave the commendation while reacting to the tour of the Academy in the West African country which saw the young footballers play four matches in six days.

The team, which comprises students drawn from across secondary schools in Ona-Ara Local Government Area, won two matches, drew two and scored a total of nine goals in the process.

Among the team played during the tour by the Ilaji U-15 boys is Abu FC, a second division team in Ghana, which is currently leading the table by 10 points.

Oke said with their sterling performance, the Ilaji lads had proven that football talents abound in Oyo State and if properly harnessed, such talents could make the state a cornerstone of football in Nigeria.

“I want to congratulate the owner of Ilaji Soccer Academy, Engr. Dotun Sanusi, for committing his resources into a venture in which other well-to-do people like him don’t see potential. But because he is a lover of humanity, Engr. Sanusi is more concerned about the positive changes the academy would bring to the lives of the boys as well as their families.