Ilaje/Ese Odo student leaders laud Akeredolu over OSOPADEC scholarship payment

AKURE – SOME student leaders from Ilaje /Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State have lauded Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for approving the payment of the State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, OSOPADEC, scholarship for students from the riverine communities.

The student leaders at a forum in Akure described the quick approval of the scholarship as timely, stating that students in the coastal areas of the state are pleased with the Akeredolu-led administration, adding that government must ensure that all bonafide students from the area are well captured in the disbursement of funds.

Speaking at the meeting, a union leader from Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Wale Ajetomiwa noted that while other successive governments have failed in the area of bursary and scholarship payments, the present day government in the state has considered this a responsibility that must be performed.

Ajetomiwa said: “Responsible governments are easily identified. The Akeredolu led administration is one with interest of the Nigerian students at heart. And I hope this is sustained.

“Some students are happy over this payment because of the role it will play in sorting their immediate challenges like payment of school fees and other levies.”

Also speaking, a student of the National Open University (NOUN), Akure study center from Ilaje local government, Olafemi Orisamoluwa, said: “We want the government to supervise the disbursement of funds to prevent it hijack from hungry politicians in the state.”