Ikpeazu threatens to sack ASEPA GM over refuse in Umuahia

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—IN response to the various huge heaps of refuse scattered all over Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given the General Manager of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, Victor Apugo an ultimatum to keep Umuahia clean before Christmas or be sacked.

Residents of Umuahia have been living in apprehension and fear of epidemic following the deplorable level of dirtiness in Umuahia, with heaps of refuse dotting every part of the city.

Answering a question on the matter during a Live Programme on a local radio station in Umuahia, which was monitored by Vanguard, Governor Ikpeazu expressed bitterness over the state of uncleanliness of Umuahia.

Ikpeazu said he has “personally noticed the level of uncleanliness of Umuahia,” saying it was unacceptable to him.

The governor promised to help provide more buckets that could enable the general manager evacuate refuse if that was his problem but insisted that he would not allow the “ugly situation to continue.”