Ikhena asks non-indigenes to vote Okowa

By Idowu Bankole

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—CHAIRMAN of Non Indigenes Association, Delta State, Chief Joseph Ikhena, has charged non-indigenes in the state to throw their weight behind Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, in the 2019 governorship election, saying he has provided necessary platform for non-indigenes in the state to excel in their socio-political and economic pursuits.
From left; Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; President, Ohanaeza (DSSD) Hon. Chief Ezeh Michael and Engr. Patrick Emordi, during the Governor’s arrival to 2018, 17th Edition of Igbo day Celebration, at Warri Township Stadium, Delta State.

He spoke during a meeting with the newly inaugurated executive members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Delta Central senatorial district, and executive members of Non-Indigenes Association, Delta State.

Ikhena said: “There are not many opportunities for non indigenes in the state, but since the inception of

Okowa’s administration, unity, progress and peace have prevailed among them, necessitating the achievements recorded in all spheres of life by members.”

 

 


