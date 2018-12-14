Ikeja GRA residents lament government neglect, disorganized Master Plan

By Bose Adelaja

Residents of Government Reserved Area in Ikeja, Lagos State, have passionately appealed to the State government to come to their aid by putting right the wrongs that have been personally committed by individuals.



The residents under the aegis of GRAIkeja Residents association GRAIRA, claimed that some property owners have either consciously or unconsciously erected structures where they are not supposed to be and this has been occasioned by negligence on the part of regulatory bodies who have abandoned their civic responsibilities by way of collecting gratifications overlook the offences.

Speaking at the Stakeholders meeting titled ‘’Restoration Journey’’, the residents lamented that the original GRA Master Plan has been tampered just as they claimed this has disorganised the infrastructural plan of the area.

GRAIRA President Dr Muiz Banire (SAN) who was the former Commissioner for the Environment urged the government to do the needful by correcting the ills.

The former Commissioner said his people have taken their destiny into their hands by contacting appropriate authorities. ‘We have taken our destiny into our hands. The government should do the needful as it behooves of them to improve on the infrastructure. There is inter-development charges they collect from all the developers, which is meant for improvement of our nfrastructure but the reverse is the case,’’

Banire lamented the flagrant disregard of 2012 Lagos State Traffic Laws by commercial motorcyclists and trycyclists in the area.

In the same vein, Chairman of the GRA Association Mr Akin Ademosu urged residents to speak out until yearnings are adhered to.

Responding, the General Manager Lagos State Building Control Agency LASBCA Engineer lekan Olasehinde admonished the residents to channel their complaints to appropriate authorities.