Ijegun/Ikotun incident: Our staff is alive, says Ikeja Electric

The management of Ikeja Electric has said that one of its technical staff that suffered electric shock while on duty at a network in Ijegun/Ikotun area of Lagos is alive.

Mr Felix Ofulue, IE Head of Corporate Communications Unit, made the clarification in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the staff was responding to treatment, contrary to online reports that the staff lost his life in the incident.

Newsmen report that the technical staff actually suffered electric shock while on duty.

According to Ofolue, the staff is now responding to treatment in the hospital.

“We thank the general public for their concern and urge all news blogs to kindly update their news reports accordingly,” he said.