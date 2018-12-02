Ijaws are fast losing patience with you, Loyibo tells Okowa

By Perez Brisibe

NIGER Delta activist and traditional Prime Minister of Tuomo Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Mike Loyibo, has advised the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to address the alleged deprivation of the Ijaw people in the state stating that, “Ijaws are fast losing their patience” with him.

Loyibo explained that having contributed immensely to the emergence of Okowa as governor, it is only fair and just in the spirit of equity, to position the Ijaws strategically in his cabinet.

Puncturing claims that Ijaws have benefited immensely from the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration, having occupied the position of Deputy Governor and Chief of Staff, Loyibo said, “That is not enough to be blindfolded.”

Loyibo made his position known in a statement yesterday while reacting to the approval of 70 roads in the state by the State Executive Council.

He said: “The patience of the Ijaw people is fast running out having been shortchanged in this administration despite their political contributions.

“We as Ijaw leaders, are being constantly harassed by our people on the level of political abandonment the Okowa administration has meted out on the Ijaw people.

“Only yesterday, my attention was drawn to the approval of 70 roads by the State Executive Council to be constructed in various parts of the state.

“In as much as we would want to commend the state government for its developmental efforts in the state, it is with utmost sadness that we found out that not one of those road project is cited in an Ijaw community.

“We all know that the Ijaw areas of Delta State are bedeviled with underdevelopment despite their contribution to the state treasury and we feel this should be addressed as soon as possible.”