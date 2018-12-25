Igue Festival: Edo govt delegation visits Oba Ewuare II

Edo State government delegation on Monday, visited the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II to felicitate with the Benin Monarch at the Ugie Ewere ceremony in Benin City.

The Ugie Ewere ceremony, a component of the high profile Igue Festival, is celebrated annually, where the Oba receives the Ewere leaf, which signifies blessing and peace in the Kingdom.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, led the state government delegation to felicitate with Oba Ewuare II.

Other members of the state government delegation were the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., Minister of State for Health, Hon. Osagie Ehanire; Chairman, Edo State Civil Service Commission, Princess Mrs. Ekiuwa Inneh, some commissioners and senior aides to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Ewere leaf, which was presented to the Oba by the Chief Priest of Ihogbe, Chief Ilegema, was later presented to the Deputy Governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu and other members of the delegation.

Senior Benin chiefs graced the occasion in their colourful dresses.