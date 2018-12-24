IGP felicitates with Nigerian Christians at Christmas

…orders massive deployment of Police Personnel throughout the Country to ensure hitch free Celebration

By Adekunle Aliyu

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris has felicitated and rejoiced with Christians across the country as they celebrate this year’s Christmas .

The IGP has also directed the implementation of a comprehensive operational strategies, robust and elaborate security arrangement throughout the Country.



This came as he asked the Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in Zonal and State Commands Nationwide to be on ground to ensure massive deployment of Police personnel on crime prevention and visibility patrols, crowd control, and adequate security and safety at all places of worship and other venues of celebration in their Areas of Responsibilities.

The IGP further ordered deployment of additional personnel and crime prevention and detection equipment to be taken out to cover identified and perceived criminal black spots, flash points, abandoned and uncompleted project sites being used as hideouts by criminal elements to commit crime. The on-going raids of criminal hideouts and black spots and removal of suspected criminals will continue throughout the Christmas period into the New Year and beyond.

Police deployment will also cover recreation centres, other public places, critical infrastructure and public and private facilities.

Federal Highway Patrol Teams, the Safer Highway Patrol Units and Anti-Crime Patrols have been deployed along highways and major roads throughout the Country for the protection and safety of travellers, commuters and other road users during the period and beyond. They are under strict instructions to be civil, polite, compassionate and firm in carrying out their duties.

Intense surveillance/Intelligence gathering will be maintained, special deployment, and stop and search duties will be carried out at all flash/vulnerable points in every State of the Country.

The Nigeria Police Force is hereby imploring members of the public, most especially travellers and other road users to cooperate with Police personnel deployed on visibility policing and crime prevention patrols. The Force enjoined them to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest Police station.

Meanwhile, the IGP on behalf of the entire Officers and Men of the Force, rejoiced with Christians throughout Nigeria as they join the Christendom in celebrating this year’s Christmas. He enjoined them to practice the virtues of Jesus Christ by propagating peace, demonstrating love and forgiveness, as well as promoting harmonious coexistence among fellow citizens, irrespective of religious, ethnic or political leanings.

He also thanked Nigerians for their understanding and the renewed cooperation with the Nigeria Police Force in the year 2018. However, he called on Nigerians to partner with the Force by providing useful information to Police personnel deployed in their localities.