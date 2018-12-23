IGP charges 6000 recruit Constables to respect rule of law

By Evelyn Usman

The Inspector- General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, Sunday, charged newly recruited 6000 Police Constables into the Nigeria Police Force, to respect the rule of law and fundamental human rights of the citizenry, as they were discharged from the Police Training colleges, after six months.

Disclosing that the number of the newly recruits had increased the strength of the Force to 306,000, the IGP described their passing out as timely, noting that it would boost the Police efficiency at the 2019 general elections.

Addressing some of the recruits during the passing out parade at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, the IGP who was represented by the Assistant Inspector- General of Police, Maritime, Lagos, Usman Tilli Abubakar, Maritime Command, Lagos, explained that

the recruits training manuals were reviewed to meet the demands of contemporary policing and seasoned security experts and consultants deployed to impact knowledge on the trainees, in line with the pattern and methodology of crime and criminality.

The recruitment according to him, was borne out of the Federal Government’s effort to reposition the Nigeria Police Force for effective service delivery through the Police Reform Programme.

He said : “The rapid changes in the nation and our democratic process impose huge challenge on the Nigeria Police Force. To adjust positively to the new dispensation, the Force needs to become more proactive in her planning effort , especially if we must develop capacity for junior cadres.

“Our goal is to ensure that members of the force are made more competent, more confident and effective in the art and science of modern policing.

“As Police Constables, care has been taken to ensure that the training prepares them for new challenges while providing them with the necessary tools to understand and properly interprete government / force policies on matters affecting national security”.

In addition, he said, federal government had also given approval for additional recruitment of 10,000 Police Constables, with a view to meeting up with the United Nations recommended ratio of one policeman to four hundred people, adding that funds had also been approved for the four premier colleges and other police Trining schools across the country, to this effect.

He therefore, urged the new recruits to toe the line of honour and shun acts capable of tarnishing the image of the force, warning that ” there is no place for corrupt, indolent and disgruntled officers because erring officers wil continue to receive commensurate punishments”.

The Commandant, Police College, CP Akinpelu Gbemisola, said 684 underwent the six months training.

She said ” We impacted a lot in them. They were taken on special lesson on Community Policing, maintaining peace in conflict areas , use of fire arms, public order act among other lectures.

“With the training these ones have undergone, I am convinced that the Nigeria Police Force has produced yet another set of quality police Constables who are equipped with sufficient knowledge and character to join the force”,she said.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, one of the recruit Constables, Asiyanbi Olasumbo (24) noted that during the training, no casualty was recorded, adding that the new crop of police would change the narrative by redeeming the image of the Nigeria Police Force.