Ighalo: I would give up my goals to avoid relegation

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has said that he would trade his goals to keep Changchun Yatai in the Chinese Super League, after the team got relegated from the top flight.

Ighalo finished the 2017/18 season with the second most goals in the league and his club’s top scorer, but his goals could not keep the club up.

The Nigeria international netted 21 league goals in 28 appearances for the club as a starter. ‘If I could trade the goals surely I would, to keep the team up. I did my part, scored goals and did all what was expected of me but also these things happen in football and if I could or had the chance to I won’t think twice about it,’ Ighalo old footballlive. ng.