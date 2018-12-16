Igbo the most marginalised group in Nigeria – Nwodo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr John Nwodo, has lamented that the Igbo are the most marginalised ethnic group in the country.

Nwodo spoke during this year’s Igbo Cultural Day in Akure, Ondo State capital.

He however noted that the lgbo were able to survive becauase of “our industry”.

“Igbo are the most marginalised ethnic group in this country but we were able to survive this treatment because of our industry”, he said.

According to him, the ethnic group would, notwithstanding, continue to contribute to the development of the country.

He appealed to Nigerians to promote peace and tolerance with one another irrespective of differences in ethnicity, religion or regions.

He lauded Governor Akeredolu for creating an enabling environment for the lgbo to live and do their businesses, saying the support was unprecedented.

Akeredolu, who congratulated the people on the occasion, described them as people with rich vein of skills and experience who always contribute to the socioeconomic growth of the society and environment.

Similarly, former Governor Olusegun Mimiko called on Igbo people to support credible candidates with good antecedents in next year’s general election.

Ondo State President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief innocent Ezechiefoh, said the 2018 lgbo Cultural Day celebration and launch of N100m fund for the completion of lgbo community hall/ civic centre were dear to the Igbo resident in the state.