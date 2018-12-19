Igbo day of glory imminent —Ohanaeze

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, yesterday said that he envisaged that the Igbo people would one day take their rightful position politically in Nigeria.

Nwodo said this during an award ceremony organised by Imo State Government in Owerri.

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha said the awards were meant for distinguished personalities who had given their best for the nation, Nigeria.

One of the award recipients, Kano State Governor, Abdulahi Ganduje, said the award was a precious gift to him, while an elder statesman, in Imo State, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said he cherished the award given to him by the Imo State Government.

Vanguard had reported that at the event were the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by its President, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Afenifere was led by its deputy national leader, Ayo Adebanjo and PANDEF led by deputy national chairman, Francis Doukpola, amongst others for the Grand Commander of the Order of Imo State, GCOI.

Okorocha said: “This is specially mapped out to honour our great leaders from this state and other parts of the country and beyond who have distinguished themselves excellently both in conduct and in service and in the overall development of our dear state and nation.

Ohanaeze President , Nwodo said: “I know that someday, someone somewhere will recognize these efforts just like Owelle has done this glorious night. I pray for the coming together of all Igbos so that we will all come to the drawing board to see and correct where we have missed it and to take our rightful place in the comity of this entity Nigeria and the world at large.”