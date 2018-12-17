Igbo Day Celebration: Ohanaeze, PANDEF, Afenifere meet in Owerri

…As late Ojukwu, Maitama, 13 others bag awards

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—The different socio-cultural organisations representing the various zones in Nigeria, yesterday arrived in Owerri for the Igbo Day Celebration.

This is as the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha said the Igbo had been misunderstood in the country.

While the Ohanaeze Ndigbo was led by its President, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Afenifere was led by the Deputy National leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and PANDEF led by deputy national chairman, Francis Doukpola.

Also, the former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau was at the event.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki was represented by the chairman, Senate Committee on Education, Jibrin Barau.

Why Nigeria must be restructured, by Ohanaeze, Afenifere, M-Belt Forum @ Zik’s anniversary

At the event, awards of different categories were given to Igbo sons as well others outside Igbo land.

The awardees for the Igbo day celebration were, Governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje; Chief Jim Nwobodo; Chief Arthur Nzeribe; former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Gary Enwo Igariwey; General Azubuike Ihejirika (retd) and Commodore Ndubuisi Kanu.

Others include; John Nnia Nwodo; Dr Paul Unongo and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Calls for sack of service chiefs baseless, Group tells Ohaneze elders

For posthumous awards, late Sam Mbakwe; late Akanu Ibiam; late Maitama Sule; late Dick Tiger Ihetu; and late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu got the awards.

Earlier in his remark, when the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo paid Governor Okorocha a courtesy visit at the Government House, he said: “Ohanaeze is a socio-cultural organisation like Afenifere and Arewa.

“Ohanaeze could relate and marry these organizations and use them to launch the campaign that would truly make other parts of Nigeria to see Igbos as fellow Nigerians in whom they should be well pleased.”