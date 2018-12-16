Igbo community confers title on Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Igbo community in Lagos, under the aegis of “Ndigbo Friends of Sanwoolu in Lagos”, Sunday, conferred on the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, a chieftaincy title of “Ugo Chi Mere Eze.”

The title, meaning “its God that makes a king,” was attended by heads of igbos in the 57 council areas of Lagos State.

At the ceremony, which took place at the National Stadium, Surulere, a leader of the group, Dr. Chris Nwachukwu, said Igbos in Lagos has made up their mind to vote the APC in the 2019 general elections.

According to him, “We see a quality in APC and it’s governorship candidate and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat. Come 2019, we will vote enmasse for Sanwoolu, because with these two gentleman, Igbo’s interests will be protected.”

While responding, Sanwoolu assured the gathering that his government would protect the interest of various nationalities in Lagos, especially, the Igbos.

“I want to assure you that my government will protect your businesses, protect your family and every thing that belongs to you.

“Your children are my children, your family is my family. I really appreciate you all”, he said.