Igbaraoke Community lauds Akeredolu over rice mill factory

AKURE – The Igbara-Oke Development Forum, IODF, has commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the establishment of the rice mill factory in the community.

In a statement signed by IODF President, Chief Thomas Olomola, said the Sunshine Crest Rice project is one of government’s numerous interventions deployed to tackle challenges of rice production and with contribution to a reduction in rice importation in the country.

The community also called on Governor Akeredolu, who flagged off the project in February this year, to hasten works on the rice mill factory and the on-going roads’ construction in the area.

They maintained that government must double its effort towards completion of the rice mill factory in order to create more job opportunities for the youths in the community and its environs.

The community said it was satisfied with the successes recorded by sons and daughters of the community in their various fields of endeavours while describing year 2018 as a blessed one, which brings new developments into the community.

The statement reads in part: “It is a thing of joy, knowing fully well how successful our people from this community are. It is our prayer that more ground-breaking achievements would be recorded through these noble men and women who have excel in various capacity of human endeavours.”

The community commended Governor Akeredolu for appointing native sons and daughters of the town into key positions of government in the state.