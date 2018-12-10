Ifeazue Emmanuel becomes Sugarland Villa Real Estate Ambassador

Anambra born and United Kingdom (UK) based model, Ifezue Emmanuel Uchenna had just signed an agreement deal with Sugarland Villa Homes limited as brand Ambassador.

The former Mr. UK Nigeria who was famous as a pageant king shares his delightedness after another cut edge progress in his career.

Expectedly, as brand ambassador, Emmanuel embodies the brand identity in every appearance, demeanor,values and would help to create awareness, influence and drive sales.

Speaking to newsmen at the signing of the deal, the Chairman, Sugarland Villa Homes, Emmanuel Ifejika stated; “Sugarland Villa Homes is a reputable real estate company that provides a full spectrum of professional services which includes estate development, property management, residential and commercial sales.”

Speaking further, he noted that Sugarland Villa Homes was designed to give investors the rare opportunity to build and invest in land properties.

“The vision of Sugarland Villa Homes is to be well known externally for reliable, integrity,and satisfaction while establishing the agency as the premier and preferred real estate company in Nigeria,”Ifejika said.