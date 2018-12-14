If you fail staff college courses thrice, you end your career’ – C-G Customs

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) says any officer who fails staff college courses thrice will be shown the way out.

Ali said this at the graduation of 2018 Course two comprised of Senior and Junior Courses of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja on Friday.

He explained that the reform being undertaken in the area of capacity building was meant to compliment the administrative transformation in staff posting and promotion.

“The era of scoring 99.9 per cent in APPER form to determine officers’ promotion is over, because henceforth, the promotion will be based on performance.

“If you attempt this training courses three times and you fail, it will bring you to the end of your career in the service.

“We are already implementing strictly the standing operational procedures to guide regular staff movements, as well as to determine the promotion of deserving officers from one rank to the other.

“Henceforth, promotion to the next rank and the nature of postings of an officer will depend to a large extent on participation and performance during the staff college courses.

“The implications of this include the fact that attendance of the college is now mandatory for all officers due or nominated,’’ he said.

Ali warned that whoever failed to attend would face severe sanctions because henceforth, the management would fall back on the course’s reports issued on the participation and performance of the students to determine the kind of postings and suitability for certain appointments.

The CG noted that appropriate directives in this regard would be issued to demonstrate seriousness and importance of his commitment to training.

In his remarks, the commandant of the college, Assistant Controller-General, David Chikan said that 80 students graduated for the 2018 session.

Chikan explained that there were 40 students for senior courses and 40 for Junior while 16 females were among the graduating students.

He commended the CG’s effort on human capacity development which he described as key in ensuring professionalism.